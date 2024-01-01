Every business needs a website, from the smallest local shops in your hometown to the largest conglomerates on the Forbes lists. Having a website provides plenty of benefits, beyond simply reaching a broader audience. A website can provide:

Credibility: Without a website, potential customers may question your authenticity or legitimacy. Having a website with a 'contact us' page and testimonials will make a great impression with your audience and builds credibility.

Branding: Branding is much more than just the name of your business. Everything, from the colors you use, your logo, or even the feelings associated with your business is your branding. Ensure you are representing your brand with a proper website. With the right design, you'll be starting off on the right foot with any prospective customer. Whether you are setting yourself apart from the competition or simply establishing yourself, you are limiting yourself without a website.

Organic Traffic: Once your website is complete and you are online you can start to show up in Google's search results, also called organic or natural search results. With the right optimizations, organic keywords can bring you thousands of visitors- all for free. Since organic positions aren't on the market to purchase, this gives smaller shops and businesses an opportunity to compete with larger competitors. See how SEO can influence your website here.