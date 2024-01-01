Let our pros launch your website for you with QuickStart. Only
A domain name is simply a human readable form of an IP address. In other words, it's the destination you type into a web browser — such as www.google.com. Similar to how you would scroll to a contact in your phone rather than manually dialing a phone number, domain names make it easier for us to navigate the online world and avoid having to memorize long IP addresses.
Visit our blog to learn more about domain names.
With Domain.com, buying a domain name is very straightforward. Simply use the search bar at the top of this page to check domain availability, then follow the prompts in order to complete the domain registration process.
Yes. You can transfer either the domain registration or simply update the DNS at your current registrar to point to your Domain.com hosting account, or both. We would recommend both hosting and maintaining the domain registration with us in order to ensure the optimum support experience.
Learn more about transferring your domain to Domain.com, or start your transfer now.
Domain privacy and security is as important to us as it is to you. Without domain privacy, your private and sensitive information (which may include your name, home address, and contact numbers) may be collected and displayed in ICANN's WHOIS database when you register your domain. Domain privacy ensures that these details are hidden from the public view. Our Domain Privacy + Protection package will make ICANN display our contact information in lieu of yours.
Our Basic web hosting plan will host one domain, whereas our Deluxe and Ultra web hosting plans will host unlimited domains. It's important to choose the plan that best fits your needs. All of our hosting plans allow for unlimited subdomains, and you can certainly upgrade at any time.
Absolutely. In order to convey an air of professionalism with your online business, or even just make a good first impression, it is important to use an email address that matches your domain name. Creating a professional and business email couldn't be easier with Domain.com.
The exact cost of your new domain name will vary based on the registrar, the specific top-level domain (TLD) you've chosen, and the quality of the domain name. While Domain.com is proud to offer many cheap domain names, you will also find more than 300 unique TLDs to help your new website stand out. Some domains may be pricier due to their intrinsic benefits, like being short and memorable, or the use of very competitive keywords such as cars.com. Browse our premium domains to jumpstart your website performance.
Great question! Here's a few core things to consider when choosing your new domain name:
If your perfect domain name has already been taken by someone else, you can find out who registered it with a simple WHOIS lookup. That information may provide you with the details needed to contact the owner and negotiate a buyout
Yes! Registering multiple domain names protects your brand from domain squatters or copycats who may try to register alternative versions of your domain. For example, if you own coffeelovers.com, you may want to consider registering coffeelovers.net and coffeelovers.org as well. You may want to consider misspelled versions of your domain name too.
