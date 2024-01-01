Establish your brand with a new top-level domain (TLD)
A
.ac
.academy
.accountant
.actor
.airforce
.am
.army
.art
.associates
.at
.attorney
.audio
B
.baby
.band
.bar
.bargains
.be
.beer
.berlin
.best
.bet
.bid
.bike
.bingo
.bio
.black
.blackfriday
.blue
.boston
.br.com
.build
.builders
.business
.buz
C
.ca
.cab
.cafe
.camera
.camp
.capital
.cards
.care
.casa
.cash
.casino
.catering
.cc
.center
.ceo
.ch
.chat
.christmas
.church
.city
.claims
.click
.clinic
.cn.com
.co.com
.co.in
.co.nz
.co.uk
.coach
.college
.com.co
.com.mx
.com.tw
.community
.computer
.condos
.construction
.consulting
.contact
.contractors
.cooking
.cool
.courses
.credit
.creditcard
.cricket
.cruises
.cymru
.cz
D
.dance
.date
.dating
.de
.de.com
.degree
.delivery
.democrat
.dental
.dentist
.desi
.diamonds
.diet
.direct
.directory
.dog
.domains
.download
E
.earth
.eco
.energy
.engineer
.engineering
.equipment
.estate
.eu
.eu.com
.events
.exchange
.expert
.exposed
.express
F
.fail
.faith
.family
.fans
.farm
.fashion
.film
.finance
.financial
.fish
.fishing
.fit
.fitness
.flights
.florist
.flowers
.fm
.football
.forsale
.foundation
.fund
.furniture
.futbol
G
.gift
.gifts
.gives
.glass
.gmbh
.gold
.golf
.graphics
.gratis
.gripe
.gs
.guide
.guitars
H
.haus
.healthcare
.help
.hiphop
.hn
.hockey
.holdings
.holiday
.host
.how
I
.immo
.in
.industries
.ink
.institue
.insure
.investments
.it
J
.jetzt
.jewelry
.jp
.jpn.com
.juegos
K
.kaufen
.kim
.kitchen
.kiwi
L
.la
.land
.lawyer
.lease
.legal
.lgbt
.li
.life
.lighting
.limited
.limo
.link
.live
.llc
.loan
.loans
.lol
.london
.love
.ltd
.luxury
M
.maison
.managment
.marketing
.mba
.me.uk
.media
.memorial
.men
.menu
.miami
.mobi
.moda
.moe
.mortgage
.mx
N
.nagoya
.navy
.net.co
.ngo
.nl
O
.okinawa
.one
.ong
.org.in
.org.uk
P
.partners
.parts
.party
.pet
.ph
.photo
.photography
.photos
.physio
.pics
.pictures
.pink
.pizza
.pl
.place
.plumbing
.plus
.poker
.pro
.productions
.promo
.properties
.property
.pub
Q
.qpon
.quebec
R
.racing
.recipes
.red
.rehab
.reisen
.rent
.rentals
.repair
.report
.republican
.rest
.review
.rip
.rocks
.rodeo
.run
S
.sa.com
.sale
.sarl
.sc
.school
.schule
.science
.se.net
.sexy
.sg
.shiksha
.shoes
.shop
.shopping
.show
.singles
.ski
.soccer
.social
.software
.solar
.solutions
.soy
.srl
.stream
.studio
.study
.style
.supplies
.supply
.surf
.surgery
.systems
T
.tattoo
.tax
.taxi
.team
.technology
.tel
.tennis
.theater
.tienda
.tips
.tokyo
.tours
.town
.toys
.training
.tv
.tw
U
.uk
.uk.com
.university
.uno
.us.com
V
.vacations
.vc
.vegas
.ventures
.vet
.viajes
.video
.villas
.vip
.vision
.vodka
.vote
.voting
.voyage
W
.watch
.webcam
.wiki
.win
.wine
.work
.works
.wtf
X
Y
.yoga
Z
.za.com
.zone
Frequently asked questions about new domain extensions
Domains have been registered and in use for decades. During this time, millions of domain names have been created, registered, and deleted. Since each of these domains must be unique, the list of applicable or desirable names available to your business has been depleted, if not exhausted.
In the past, there were only 22 top-level domains (TLDs) or domain extensions in use, such as .com, .net, and .org. The ICANN organization realized that there was a dwindling supply of ideal TLDs and sought to remedy that by adding new domain extensions. This provides you with better or more creative ways to create a domain that is helpful for your business or website.
There are 20+ generic top-level domains (or gTLDs) that have been used over the years. Most of these are widely available to the public (such as .com for commercial use), but some are limited to government (.gov), military (.mil), countries or universities (.edu). In the last few years, this crowded field of gTLD extensions was infused by many new available gTLDs.
Are you ready to buy a domain name? Search and register your domain name today.
Domain.com offers over 300 new TLDs. These newer domain extensions are already live and available. Here's more information about each phase:
Pre-registration gives you the option to take a shot at landing a domain name that you think others may compete with you to try and register. The pre-registration process is fairly simple and can give you the opportunity to buy a new domain coming out into the market.
Pre-registering a new domain is not a guarantee that it will be yours. It puts your name on the initial list, but if others pre-register the same name, it will go to auction. If you do not land your desired name, that registration fee will be refunded to you.
If you have a new domain name that you covet and fear it might get registered during pre-registration, you have the option to pay a premium in order to jump the line. This gives you priority and allows you to stake your claim before even the earliest of possible applicants. In some cases, this priority fee is cheaper than going to auction. So, if you believe this new name will be something others will also see opportunity in and wish to avoid the hassle, Priority Registration may be a savvy business decision.
First and foremost, your Trademark must be approved by the Trademark Clearinghouse. Upon presenting verification of this Trademark, you will have the opportunity to register a new domain name during the Sunrise period.