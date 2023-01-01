If you wish to purchase a specific domain or see if it's available, you can check the availability of premium domains for sale using the search bar here on this page. From there, click the desired domain extension and proceed with your purchase. If the specific name is not available, or out of your price range, look at the suggested or relevant domain names. For example, if you search for "golf.com," the results show it is unavailable; however, a similar premium domain may be available for purchase, such as golf.club.

Once you have paid for your domain and that payment has been verified, the domain will transfer under your name within a week's time. Keep in mind that the price you pay is a one-time charge, however, you will need to renew the domain registration each year (typically a $10 - $20 fee), or you will lose the name.