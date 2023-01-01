What are premium domain names?
In a cluttered and depleted domain name market, premium domains have become a powerful tool in the art of marketing a brand online. Premium domain names are generally short, easy to remember, and use a popular extension, such as .com or .net.
Why register a premium domain name?
It's all about first impressions. Premium domain names present your business in the best possible light, giving you a foot up on the competition simply by virtue of having a unique, memorable premium domain name.
Benefits of registering a premium domain name
Easy to remember
A memorable domain name can be a priceless tool in marketing your website or business.
Better branding
Premium domains provide ample opportunity to maximize branding efforts and establish an identity.
Better search ranking
With a premium domain name that matches popular keywords, you can experience improved search results.
Smart business investment
A marketable premium domain name not only helps build your brand, but also holds value for a potential resell.
Frequently asked questions about premium domain names
Premium domain names are high-quality domains that have been previously registered but are available for sale at today's market value. A domain is considered to be high quality if the name is shorter, regularly searched, closely associated to the actual service or industry, and typically uses a TLD such as .com, .net, or .org. Such domains are easier to spell, easier to remember, and more intuitive.
If you wish to purchase a specific domain or see if it's available, you can check the availability of premium domains for sale using the search bar here on this page. From there, click the desired domain extension and proceed with your purchase. If the specific name is not available, or out of your price range, look at the suggested or relevant domain names. For example, if you search for "golf.com," the results show it is unavailable; however, a similar premium domain may be available for purchase, such as golf.club.
Once you have paid for your domain and that payment has been verified, the domain will transfer under your name within a week's time. Keep in mind that the price you pay is a one-time charge, however, you will need to renew the domain registration each year (typically a $10 - $20 fee), or you will lose the name.
Premium domain names are shorter, more memorable, and more appealing to a broader audience. They are typically unique or catchy names that intuitively signal their subject matter or audience. Specific keywords such as "money" or "tech" are so popular that quality domain names using those words may be sparse.
A regular domain name also called a Primary Registration is a domain name that has never been registered before. For popular TLDs like .com, its understandable that many names have been registered previously.
The demand for premium domain names are increasing, and with that, their prices as well. Prices vary from one premium domain name to the next depending on the industry, spelling, and trends in the market. The good news is our Domain experts are happy to help you find the perfect premium domain name in your price range. Consult our help page today for all your premium domain needs.
There are many benefits to using a premium domain. Although they may cost more in the beginning, premium domains benefit significantly from their short, memorable names. Marketing efforts can be boosted, as the domain name is easy to remember, which leads to increased branding and recognition. Over time, these intrinsic benefits will help with your SEO and, in turn, your overall web traffic.
No- In most cases, your new premium domain will renew at the regular price for your specific top-level-domain (TLD). Explore your possible TLDs with Domain.com.
* The introductory prices are for the first term of service only and automatically renew at the regular rate and are non-refundable.