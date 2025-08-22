 Terms of Service

2. Eligibility; Registration and Account Security







a. If you use the Services on behalf of another party, company or other organization, you represent and warrant that you are authorized to bind such party, company or organization to this Agreement and to act on behalf of such party, company or organization with respect to any actions you take in connection with the Services.

b. The Services are intended solely for users who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Any registration by, use of or access to the Services by anyone under eighteen (18) is unauthorized and in violation of this Agreement. By registering for or using the Services, you represent and warrant that you are eighteen (18) years of age or older.

c. You agree to (i) provide accurate, current and complete information about you and your organization (if applicable) as prompted by the registration forms ("Registration Data"); (ii) maintain the confidentiality of your password and other information related to the security of your account; (iii) maintain and promptly update the Registration Data and any other information you provide to Domain.com, to keep such information accurate, current and complete; and (iv) be fully responsible for all use of your account and for any actions that take place through your account, whether or not authorized by you.

d. You acknowledge and accept that despite the security measures Domain.com takes in connection with the Services, Domain.com's system and/or User Websites (as defined below) may nonetheless become compromised, including without limitation, by hackers, Internet viruses, malware, worms or Trojan horses, or the like. Under such circumstances, Domain.com may take corrective action as it deems appropriate in its sole discretion and you acknowledge and agree that Domain.com shall have no liability to you for any damage or loss that you may incur due to such corrective action.

e. Domain.com does not recommend the use of the Services for hosting or storing personal or sensitive content and shall bear no responsibility or liability in the event of compromise, loss of, or damage to, any such content.

f. You are responsible for the security of your User account, User Content and User Websites. You further acknowledge and agree that you are solely responsible for backing-up your User account, including without limitation, all User Content and User Websites.

g. Dedicated Servers. Domain.com reserves the right to reset the password on a dedicated server if the password on file is not current so that we may perform security audits as required by our system operations and security teams. It is your responsibility to ensure that there is a valid email address and current root password on file for your dedicated server to prevent downtime from forced password resets. Domain.com reserves the right to audit servers as needed and to perform administrative actions at the request of our teams. Dedicated servers are NOT backed up by us. It is your responsibility to maintain backups.



3. Prohibited Persons (Countries, Regions, Entities, and Individuals).

The Services are subject to export control and economic sanctions laws and regulations administered or enforced by the United States Department of Commerce, Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC"), Department of State, and other United States authorities (collectively, "U.S. Trade Laws"). You may not use the Services to export or re-export, or permit the export or re-export, of software or technical data in violation of U.S. Trade Laws. In addition, by using the Services, you represent and warrant that you are not (a) an individual, organization or entity organized or located in a country or territory that is the target of OFAC sanctions (including Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea, or the Crimea, the Donetsk People's Republic, or the Luhansk People's Republic regions of Ukraine); (b) designated as a Specially Designated National or Blocked Person by OFAC or otherwise owned, controlled, or acting on behalf of such a person; (c) otherwise a prohibited party under U.S. Trade Laws; or (d) engaged in nuclear, missile, chemical or biological weapons activities to which U.S. persons may not contribute without a U.S. Government license. Unless otherwise provided with explicit written permission, Domain.com also does not register, and prohibits the use of any of our Services in connection with, any Country-Code Top Level Domain Name ("ccTLD") for any country or territory that is the target of OFAC sanctions. The obligations under this section shall survive any termination or expiration of this Agreement or your use of the Services.



4. Domain.com Content.

a. Except for User Content (as defined below), all content made available through the Services, including images made available through any website builder tools provided by Domain.com (the "Licensed Images"), designs, templates, text, graphics, images, video, information, software, audio and other files, and their selection and arrangement, and all software used to provide the Services (collectively with the Licensed Images, "Domain.com Content"), are the property of Domain.com or its licensors. No Domain.com Content may be modified, copied, distributed, framed, reproduced, republished, downloaded, scraped, displayed, posted, transmitted, sold or exploited for any purpose in any form or by any means, in whole or in part, other than as expressly permitted in this Agreement. You may not, directly or indirectly, reverse engineer, decompile, disassemble or otherwise attempt to derive source code or other trade secrets from any Domain.com Content.

b. To the extent applicable, you are granted a limited, revocable, non-sublicensable, license to use the Licensed Images solely in connection with the Domain.com Services. You are prohibited from using any Licensed Images: (i) with pornographic, defamatory, or unlawful content or in such a manner that infringes upon any third party's trademark or intellectual property rights; (ii) as a trademark, service mark, or logo; and (iii) portraying any person depicted therein (a "Model") in a way that a reasonable person would find offensive, including but not limited to depicting a Model: (a) in connection with pornography, "adult videos", adult entertainment venues, escort services, dating services, or the like; (b) in connection with the advertisement or promotion of tobacco products; (c) as endorsing a political party, candidate, elected official, or opinion; (d) as suffering from, or medicating for, a physical or mental ailment; or (e) engaging in immoral or criminal activities. c. Any use of the Domain.com Content other than as specifically authorized herein is prohibited and will automatically terminate your rights with respect to your use of the Services and the Domain.com Content granted herein. All rights of Domain.com or its licensors that are not expressly granted in this Agreement are reserved to Domain.com and its licensors.



5. User Content.

a. You may be able to upload, store, publish, display and distribute information, text, photos, videos, emails, and other content on or through the Services (collectively, "User Content"). User Content includes any content posted by you and users of any of your websites hosted through the Services ("User Websites"). You are solely responsible for any and all User Content and any transactions or other activities conducted on or through User Websites. By posting or distributing User Content on or through the Services, you represent and warrant to Domain.com that (i) you have all necessary rights to post or distribute such User Content, and (ii) your posting or distribution of such User Content does not infringe or violate the rights of any third party.

b. You acknowledge and agree that Domain.com may, but is not obligated to, monitor User Content and may immediately take any corrective action in Domain.com's sole discretion, including without limitation removal of all or a portion of the User Content, and suspension or termination of any and all Services without refund of any pre-paid fees. You hereby agree that Domain.com shall have no liability due to any corrective action that Domain.com may take, including without limitation suspension or termination of Services.

c. You hereby grant to Domain.com, to the extent necessary to provide the Services, a non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide right and license to: (i) use, reproduce, publicly perform, publicly display, modify, translate, excerpt (in whole or in part), publish and distribute User Content and the User Website; and (ii) make archival or back-up copies of the User Content and the User Website. Except for the rights expressly granted above, Domain.com is not acquiring any right, title or interest in or to the User Content, all of which shall remain solely with you.