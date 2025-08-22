Trademark Disputes for Domain Names
Digital Millennium Copyright Act
Professional Services Agreement
NOTICE: All existing Domain.com customers will migrate to Network Solutions on or about August 22, 2025, at which point the Network Solutions’ Master Service Agreement, Domain Name Registration Agreement, and all other applicable Terms and Conditions located at https://legal.newfold.com/ shall govern the use of the services.
Your use of Domain.com, LLC services is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in these Domain.com Terms of Service ("Agreement"). This Agreement explains (i) what's allowed when using our Services; (ii) the rights you have as a user of our Services; (iii) the rights Domain.com has if you do something which is not allowed when using our Services; and (iv) many other important terms. This Agreement is a legal contract between you and Domain.com and it is important that you read it carefully. If there is anything you do not understand in this Agreement, please contact us.
NOTICE: this Agreement includes an alternative dispute resolution provision for disputes that may arise between users of our Services and Domain.com or its corporate affiliates. Please see Section 27(b) below which includes an Arbitration Agreement and an agreement that all claims will be brought only in an individual capacity (and not as a class action or other representative proceeding). Please read it carefully. You may opt out of the Arbitration Agreement by following the opt out procedure described therein.
Eligibility, Registration and Account Security
This section describes the eligibility criteria we require from all of our users. When you register to use our Services (as defined below), we need to make sure that you are able to legally contract with Domain.com. This section also explains that you are responsible for account security including all use of the Services through your User account, whether or not authorized by you.
HIPAA Disclaimer
Domain.com Services do not comply with the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA"). This section describes our policy on HIPAA in more detail.
Term and Termination Policy
Domain.com offers hosting plans for a fixed period of time that you select upon purchase (e.g. 1 month, 1 year, etc.). Even though we do not want you to, we know that one day you might want to leave Domain.com. If you do not want the services to automatically renew, you must opt out of the automatic renewal option at least sixteen (16) calendar days before the end of your then current term or else your payment method on file will be charged as described in the next section. The instructions to cancel or disable automatic renewal can be found here.
Auto-Renewal Terms
To ensure uninterrupted service, your Services will automatically renew on your renewal date. This section explains this process in more detail.
Refunds and 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee
This section describes Domain.com's refund policy and 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee. If you purchase an account with a thirty (30) day money-back guarantee and cancel during the first thirty (30) days of your term, you may receive a full refund of all basic hosting fees paid. If your hosting plan included a free domain name and you cancel the Services, there is a non-refundable $15 domain fee. This fee not only covers our own costs, but you are welcome to keep the domain name and transfer it or point it to elsewhere.
User's Responsibilities
All Users are required to comply with applicable law and have certain obligations with respect to their use of Domain.com Services. You are also required to cooperate with Domain.com and utilize hardware and software that is compatible with the Services. In addition, you are responsible for the security of your account and its content, as well as for maintaining a backup of your content and promptly removing any malware from your account.
Billing and Payment
Domain.com offers a great range of Services to suit everyone's needs and at prices to suit everyone's pockets. The fees you pay are based on the plan you choose and any add-on products you purchase. All payments are taken, in advance, for the full term of your plan.
Resource Usage
Customers are required to utilize server resources in an efficient and responsible manner. Excessive use of server CPU and memory resources by a customer can interfere with or prevent normal service performance for other customers. Additional information about our policy on CPU, Bandwidth and Disk Usage can be found here.
Governing Law and Arbitration
The governing law and jurisdiction provision as set forth in Section 25(a) shall apply to all Users. For Users who purchased or signed up for the Services after July 1, 2017, the arbitration clause in Section 25(b) shall also apply.
This Agreement is an agreement between The Endurance International Group, Inc., operating as Domain.com (collectively, "Domain.com" or the "Company") and you ("User"). This Agreement sets forth the general terms and conditions of your use of the products and services made available by Domain.com and of the Domain.com website (collectively, the "Services"). By using the Services, you agree to be bound by this Agreement. Please read this Agreement carefully.
We may in our sole discretion change or modify this Agreement at any time. We will post a notice of any significant changes to this Agreement on the Domain.com website for at least thirty (30) days after the changes are posted and will indicate at the bottom of this Agreement the date these terms were last revised. Any changes or modifications to this Agreement shall be effective and binding on you as of the date indicated in a notice posted on this page, together with any options you may have as a current customer to accept or reject changes, where required by law or otherwise made available. If no date is specified, your use of the Services after such changes or modifications shall constitute your acceptance of the Agreement as modified. If you do not agree to abide by this Agreement, you are not authorized to use or access the Services and your sole remedy is to cancel your account.
Use of the Services is also governed by the following policies and agreements, which are incorporated by reference. By using the Services, you are also agreeing to the terms of the following policies and agreements.
a. If you use the Services on behalf of another party, company or other organization, you represent and warrant that you are authorized to bind such party, company or organization to this Agreement and to act on behalf of such party, company or organization with respect to any actions you take in connection with the Services.
b. The Services are intended solely for users who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Any registration by, use of or access to the Services by anyone under eighteen (18) is unauthorized and in violation of this Agreement. By registering for or using the Services, you represent and warrant that you are eighteen (18) years of age or older.
c. You agree to (i) provide accurate, current and complete information about you and your organization (if applicable) as prompted by the registration forms ("Registration Data"); (ii) maintain the confidentiality of your password and other information related to the security of your account; (iii) maintain and promptly update the Registration Data and any other information you provide to Domain.com, to keep such information accurate, current and complete; and (iv) be fully responsible for all use of your account and for any actions that take place through your account, whether or not authorized by you.
d. You acknowledge and accept that despite the security measures Domain.com takes in connection with the Services, Domain.com's system and/or User Websites (as defined below) may nonetheless become compromised, including without limitation, by hackers, Internet viruses, malware, worms or Trojan horses, or the like. Under such circumstances, Domain.com may take corrective action as it deems appropriate in its sole discretion and you acknowledge and agree that Domain.com shall have no liability to you for any damage or loss that you may incur due to such corrective action.
e. Domain.com does not recommend the use of the Services for hosting or storing personal or sensitive content and shall bear no responsibility or liability in the event of compromise, loss of, or damage to, any such content.
f. You are responsible for the security of your User account, User Content and User Websites. You further acknowledge and agree that you are solely responsible for backing-up your User account, including without limitation, all User Content and User Websites.
g. Dedicated Servers. Domain.com reserves the right to reset the password on a dedicated server if the password on file is not current so that we may perform security audits as required by our system operations and security teams. It is your responsibility to ensure that there is a valid email address and current root password on file for your dedicated server to prevent downtime from forced password resets. Domain.com reserves the right to audit servers as needed and to perform administrative actions at the request of our teams. Dedicated servers are NOT backed up by us. It is your responsibility to maintain backups.
The Services are subject to export control and economic sanctions laws and regulations administered or enforced by the United States Department of Commerce, Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC"), Department of State, and other United States authorities (collectively, "U.S. Trade Laws"). You may not use the Services to export or re-export, or permit the export or re-export, of software or technical data in violation of U.S. Trade Laws. In addition, by using the Services, you represent and warrant that you are not (a) an individual, organization or entity organized or located in a country or territory that is the target of OFAC sanctions (including Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea, or the Crimea, the Donetsk People's Republic, or the Luhansk People's Republic regions of Ukraine); (b) designated as a Specially Designated National or Blocked Person by OFAC or otherwise owned, controlled, or acting on behalf of such a person; (c) otherwise a prohibited party under U.S. Trade Laws; or (d) engaged in nuclear, missile, chemical or biological weapons activities to which U.S. persons may not contribute without a U.S. Government license. Unless otherwise provided with explicit written permission, Domain.com also does not register, and prohibits the use of any of our Services in connection with, any Country-Code Top Level Domain Name ("ccTLD") for any country or territory that is the target of OFAC sanctions. The obligations under this section shall survive any termination or expiration of this Agreement or your use of the Services.
a. Except for User Content (as defined below), all content made available through the Services, including images made available through any website builder tools provided by Domain.com (the "Licensed Images"), designs, templates, text, graphics, images, video, information, software, audio and other files, and their selection and arrangement, and all software used to provide the Services (collectively with the Licensed Images, "Domain.com Content"), are the property of Domain.com or its licensors. No Domain.com Content may be modified, copied, distributed, framed, reproduced, republished, downloaded, scraped, displayed, posted, transmitted, sold or exploited for any purpose in any form or by any means, in whole or in part, other than as expressly permitted in this Agreement. You may not, directly or indirectly, reverse engineer, decompile, disassemble or otherwise attempt to derive source code or other trade secrets from any Domain.com Content.
b. To the extent applicable, you are granted a limited, revocable, non-sublicensable, license to use the Licensed Images solely in connection with the Domain.com Services. You are prohibited from using any Licensed Images: (i) with pornographic, defamatory, or unlawful content or in such a manner that infringes upon any third party's trademark or intellectual property rights; (ii) as a trademark, service mark, or logo; and (iii) portraying any person depicted therein (a "Model") in a way that a reasonable person would find offensive, including but not limited to depicting a Model: (a) in connection with pornography, "adult videos", adult entertainment venues, escort services, dating services, or the like; (b) in connection with the advertisement or promotion of tobacco products; (c) as endorsing a political party, candidate, elected official, or opinion; (d) as suffering from, or medicating for, a physical or mental ailment; or (e) engaging in immoral or criminal activities. c. Any use of the Domain.com Content other than as specifically authorized herein is prohibited and will automatically terminate your rights with respect to your use of the Services and the Domain.com Content granted herein. All rights of Domain.com or its licensors that are not expressly granted in this Agreement are reserved to Domain.com and its licensors.
a. You may be able to upload, store, publish, display and distribute information, text, photos, videos, emails, and other content on or through the Services (collectively, "User Content"). User Content includes any content posted by you and users of any of your websites hosted through the Services ("User Websites"). You are solely responsible for any and all User Content and any transactions or other activities conducted on or through User Websites. By posting or distributing User Content on or through the Services, you represent and warrant to Domain.com that (i) you have all necessary rights to post or distribute such User Content, and (ii) your posting or distribution of such User Content does not infringe or violate the rights of any third party.
b. You acknowledge and agree that Domain.com may, but is not obligated to, monitor User Content and may immediately take any corrective action in Domain.com's sole discretion, including without limitation removal of all or a portion of the User Content, and suspension or termination of any and all Services without refund of any pre-paid fees. You hereby agree that Domain.com shall have no liability due to any corrective action that Domain.com may take, including without limitation suspension or termination of Services.
c. You hereby grant to Domain.com, to the extent necessary to provide the Services, a non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide right and license to: (i) use, reproduce, publicly perform, publicly display, modify, translate, excerpt (in whole or in part), publish and distribute User Content and the User Website; and (ii) make archival or back-up copies of the User Content and the User Website. Except for the rights expressly granted above, Domain.com is not acquiring any right, title or interest in or to the User Content, all of which shall remain solely with you.
The Services do not comply with the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA"). You are solely responsible for compliance with all applicable laws governing the privacy and security of personal data, including medical or other sensitive data. You acknowledge that the Services are not appropriate for the storage or control of access to sensitive data, such as information about children or medical or health information. Domain.com does not control or monitor the information or data you store on, or transmit through, our Services. We specifically disclaim any representation or warranty that the Services, as offered, comply with HIPAA. Users requiring secure storage of "Protected Health Information" as defined under HIPAA are expressly prohibited from using this Service for such purposes. Storing and permitting access to "Protected Health Information," is a material violation of this Agreement, and grounds for immediate account termination. Domain.com does not sign "Business Associate Agreements," and you agree that Domain.com is not a Business Associate or subcontractor or agent of yours pursuant to HIPAA. If you have questions about the security of your data, please contact us by chat.
Domain.com complies with the Payment Card Industry Security Standard ("PCI Standard") in connection with the collection and processing of your data and billing information. However, you are solely responsible for the security of the data and billing information you collect on your User Website. Domain.com does not monitor User Websites for compliance and therefore we are not able to verify whether any User Website complies with the PCI Standard.
You agree to comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations, including without limitation all local rules where you reside or your organization is located regarding User Content, User Websites, online activities, email and your use of the Services. More specifically, but without limitation, you agree to comply with all applicable laws regarding the transmission of technical data exported to or from the United States or the country in which you reside. The Services are controlled and operated by us from our offices within the United States (although we may share data with third parties around the world to assist us in providing the Services as further described in our Privacy Notice) and we make no representation that the Services are appropriate or available for use in other locations. Those who access the Services from other locations do so at their own initiative and risk, and are fully responsible for compliance with all applicable laws in those locations. We do not offer the Services where prohibited by law.
For the purposes of European Directive 95/46/EC, the General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679) ("GDPR") and any applicable national implementing laws in your jurisdiction, and with respect to your subscribers' or customers' personal data, you acknowledge and agree that you are the Controller (as that term is defined in the GDPR), and we are a Processor (as that term is defined in the GDPR) insofar as you may store personal data through your use of our Services only as permitted and subject to the terms of this Agreement. You also acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for complying with all obligations of a data controller under applicable law (including the GDPR).
To the extent the GDPR applies to you, you represent and warrant that in using our Services, you will clearly describe in writing how you plan to use any personal data collected and you will ensure you have a legitimate legal basis to transfer such personal data to us and that you have the necessary permission to allow us to receive and process (e.g., store) such personal data on your behalf. The additional data processing terms set forth here shall apply where you are a Controller subject to the GDPR.
a. You will be solely responsible for all activities conducted on or through a User Website, whether or not authorized by you and any transactions or interactions with end users of your User Website. You will be solely responsible for providing end users of your User Website with any applicable terms of use and privacy notice, including any required disclosure or explanation of the features of your User Website and any goods or services offered through your User Website.
b. You will cooperate fully with Domain.com in connection with Domain.com's provision of the Services. It is solely your responsibility to provide any equipment or software that may be necessary for you to use the Services. Delays in the performance of your obligations under this Agreement will extend the time for Domain.com's performance of its obligations that depend on your performance.
c. You will be solely responsible for ensuring that all User Content and User Websites are compatible with the hardware and software used by Domain.com to provide the Services, which hardware and software may be changed by Domain.com from time to time in its sole discretion.
d. You will be solely responsible for backing-up all User Content, including any User Websites off of Domain.com's servers. This is an affirmative duty. Domain.com is not responsible for the loss of any User Content. Note: It is essential that Users backup files offline, even if user purchases or has backup products provided by Domain.com.
e. You are responsible for the security of your User account, User Content, and User Websites. You will maintain at all times, and are responsible for, the security and confidentiality of all account credentials, including your username and password.
f. You will use your best efforts to ensure that the User Content and User Websites are and will at all times remain free of all computer viruses, worms, Trojan horses and other malicious code. You are required to prevent, identify, and promptly remove or disable from your User account, User Content and User Websites any code that may disrupt, disable, harm or cause the misuse of your account, Domain.com Content or the Services in any way (including any malware).
The Services may contain links to other websites that are not owned or controlled by Domain.com ("Third Party Sites"), as well as articles, photographs, text, graphics, pictures, designs, sound, video, information, and other content or items belonging to or originating from third parties ("Third Party Content"). Such Third Party Sites and Third Party Content are not investigated, monitored or checked for accuracy, appropriateness, or completeness by us, and we are not responsible for any Third Party Sites accessed through the Services or any Third Party Content posted on or made available through the Services, including the content, accuracy, offensiveness, opinions, reliability, security, privacy practices or other policies of the Third Party Sites or the Third Party Content. If you decide to access the Third Party Sites or to access or use any Third Party Content, you do so at your own risk and our terms and policies do not apply. You should review the applicable terms and policies, including privacy and data gathering practices, of any site to which you navigate.
a. Fees Due. You will pay to Domain.com all fees for the Services set forth in the registration form presented to you at the time you order the Services and for all fees for subsequent Renewal Periods at the time of renewal.
b. Price Increases. Domain.com may increase the fees for the Services (i) in the manner permitted in the applicable description of the particular Services published by Domain.com on the Domain.com website or in a promotional offer (the "Service Description") and (ii) at any time on or after expiration of the Initial Term by providing thirty (30) days prior written notice to you. Written notice may be in the form of (i) notices and updates provided through the User billing tool provided as part of the Services, (ii) notices and updates otherwise provided through the Services, or (iii) notifications of pricing for renewal terms. It is your sole responsibility to periodically review billing-related information provided by Domain.com through the User billing tool or other methods of communications and notices sent or posted by Domain.com.
c. Taxes. The advertised fees do not include any applicable sales, use, revenue, excise or other taxes imposed by any taxing authority with respect to the Services provided hereunder. All such taxes may be added to Domain.com's invoices for the fees as separate charges to be paid by you. All fees are non-refundable when paid except as otherwise provided herein.
d. Automatic Renewals. By purchasing the Services, you agree to allow Domain.com to place your account on a recurring payment plan. The account will automatically be re-billed according to the term length of the Services you select. For Services with term lengths of three (3) months or longer, Domain.com shall provide notice of the upcoming charge to User no later than thirty (30) days prior to the payment date for each Renewal Period. This notification will be sent to the contact email address on file for the Account. Unless you disable the automatic renewal option, we will automatically renew the Services up to fifteen (15) days before your renewal date and will take payment from the payment method we have on file. Domain.com may make multiple attempts to collect payment from the payment method on file if the initial attempt is not successful.
e. VPS and Dedicated Accounts. As a courtesy and not as an obligation, Domain.com will automatically renew User's VPS or Dedicated Hosting Account by charging the applicable fee for the regular rate to User's current method of payment on file. For VPS or Dedicated Hosting accounts with a Term of one (1) month, this renewal will occur twenty-four (24) hours prior to the expiration of User's Services. For accounts with a term of three (3) months or greater, this renewal will occur fifteen (15) days prior to the expiration of User's Hosting Account and Domain.com will provide notice of the upcoming charge to User no later than thirty (30) days prior to the payment date. In the event that a VPS or Dedicated Hosting Account that has been set to manual renewal by User expires, the account will be suspended seven (7) days after expiration if no payment is received. If the account has not been renewed after fourteen (14) days have elapsed following expiration, Domain.com may continue to attempt to collect payment or the account may be terminated.
f. Add-On Services. If you purchase certain add-on services from Domain.com such as Domain Privacy, SSL certificates, or SiteLock, you may be required to apply the Service to a specific domain name to begin using the Service. Domain.com is not responsible if you fail to apply an add-on to a domain name and will not provide refunds for any purchased but unused Services.
g. Failure to Pay. If you fail to pay the fees due, we may continue to attempt to collect payment from the payment method on file, suspend, and/or terminate your Services and pursue the collection costs incurred by Domain.com, including without limitation, any arbitration and legal fees and Domain.com's reasonable attorneys' fees. If any check is returned for insufficient funds, Domain.com may impose a minimum processing charge of $25.00 plus any applicable taxes. Accounts will not be activated or reactivated until all outstanding amounts are paid. We are not responsible for any deleted or lost User Content that results from any suspension or reactivation. Dedicated servers are subject to being reclaimed and all content deleted if you fail to make a timely payment. If you make a late payment we do not automatically reactivate the dedicated servers. Contact Domain.com directly after you make a late payment to reactivate the dedicated server.
f. Fraud. It is a violation of this Agreement to misuse or fraudulently use credit cards, charge cards, electronic funds transfers, and/or electronic checks. We may report all such misuses and fraudulent uses (as determined by us in our sole discretion) to appropriate government and law enforcement authorities, credit reporting services, financial institutions and credit card companies.
i. Disputes. You have ninety (90) days to dispute any charge or payment processed by Domain.com. If you have a question concerning a charge you believe is incorrect, please call us and we will investigate. If you initiate a chargeback, there may be a minimum charge of $15.00 plus applicable taxes to reactivate your account and we reserve the right to suspend your account for the duration of the dispute. Hosting accounts that have an open dispute may be disabled for security purposes.
a. Term of Services. The initial term of the Services purchased by you will be for the time period set forth in the registration form presented to you when you order the Services (the "Initial Term"). Unless you cancel prior to the end of the Initial Term or as otherwise stated in a notice sent to you at least thirty (30) days prior to the expiration of your then-current term, the Services will automatically renew for successive periods of equal length as the Initial Term (each a "Renewal Period"). You acknowledge, agree, and authorize us to automatically bill the applicable fee and/or charge your credit card or other payment method on file up to fifteen (15) days prior to the end of each Renewal Period, unless you terminate or cancel the Services prior to such charge as provided in this section. The "Term" of this Agreement shall include the Initial Term and all Renewal Periods, if any.
b. Termination Procedure. You may terminate or cancel the Services you purchased at any time during the Term by giving Domain.com notice by phone or chat. The cancellation request is subject to verification of ownership of the account and/or domain, as determined in Domain.com's sole discretion. In the event of such cancellation, you shall be obligated to pay all fees and charges accrued prior to the effectiveness of such cancellation subject to the terms of the thirty (30) day money-back guarantee if applicable. After the account is canceled, all User Content will be permanently removed from the server. Please make a backup of all User Content before you contact Domain.com to cancel your account.
c. Disabling automatic renewal option. Please see below procedure for opting out of automatic renewal. If you do not want the Services to automatically renew, you must opt out of the automatic renewal option at least sixteen (16) calendar days before the end of your then current Term or else your payment method on file will be charged as described above.
Disabling automatic renewal option for basic hosting services, domain names or other add-on products. You may disable the automatic renewal option via the Renewal Center in the Control Panel. Additional instructions can be found here. After the account is downgraded to a free domain parking account or deleted, all User Content will be permanently removed from the server. Please make a backup of all User Content before you disable autorenewal. So long as your Account remains active, other products and services on the Account such as domain names or Domain Privacy will continue to autorenew.
d. Termination by Domain.com. Domain.com may terminate your access to the Services, in whole or in part, including deletion or confiscation of all files, content, and/or domain name registrations, without notice in the event that: (i) you fail to pay any fees due hereunder to Domain.com; (ii) you violate the terms and conditions of this Agreement; (iii) your conduct may harm Domain.com or others, cause Domain.com or others to incur liability, or disrupt Domain.com's business operations (as determined by Domain.com in its sole discretion); (iv) you are abusive toward Domain.com's staff in any manner; or (v) for any other lawful reason, including to comply with applicable law, or as otherwise specified in this Agreement. In such event, Domain.com will not refund to you any fees paid in advance of such termination, and you shall be obligated to pay all fees and charges accrued prior to the effectiveness of such termination.
e. Modification of Services. Domain.com reserves the right to modify, change, or discontinue any aspect of the Services at any time.
f. Data Deletion. Upon termination of the Services for any reason, User Content, User Websites, and other data will be deleted. You are always responsible for maintaining back-up copies of all User Content, User Websites, and other data. Domain.com is not responsible for the loss of any User Content. Note: It is essential that users backup files offline, even if user purchases or has products provided by Domain.com.
a. 30 Day Money-Back Guarantee
b. Domain Name Refund. If your plan includes a free domain name and you are entitled to a Money-Back Guarantee Refund pursuant to the terms above, our standard fee of $15.00 for the domain name (and any applicable taxes) (the "Domain Name Fee") will be deducted from your refund if you would like to keep your domain.
c. Nonrefundable Fees. Fees paid by Subscriber in connection with the purchase of add-on services, including without limitation, SSL certificates, AppMachine, Site Backup Pro, Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC), cPanel QuickStart, WordPress QuickStart, Site Doctor, website transfer, Design Service Standard, Design Service Plus, Design Service Premium, SEO Package, SiteLock, Domain Privacy, and domain names are non-refundable.
d. Cancellations After 30 Days. Domain.com does not offer refunds for cancellations that occur after thirty (30) calendar days following the purchase.
Domain.com is acting only as a reseller or licensor of certain third party services, hardware, software and equipment used in connection with the Services ("Non-Domain.com Products"). Domain.com shall not be responsible for any changes in the Services that cause any Non-Domain.com Product to become obsolete, require modification or alteration, or otherwise affect the performance of the Services. Any malfunction or manufacturer's defects of Non-Domain.com Products either sold, licensed or provided by Domain.com to you or purchased directly by you used in connection with the Services will not be deemed a breach of Domain.com's obligations under this Agreement. Any rights or remedies you may have regarding the ownership, licensing, performance or compliance of any Non-Domain.com Product are limited to those rights extended to you by the manufacturer of such Non-Domain.com Product. You are entitled to use any Non-Domain.com Product supplied by Domain.com only in connection with your permitted use of the Services. You shall use your best efforts to protect and keep confidential all intellectual property provided by Domain.com to you through any Non-Domain.com Product and shall make no attempt to copy, alter, reverse engineer, or tamper with such intellectual property or to use it other than in connection with the Services. You shall not resell, transfer, export or re-export any Non-Domain.com Product, or any technical data derived therefrom, in violation of any applicable United States or foreign law.
If Domain.com assigns you an Internet Protocol ("IP") address for your use, you shall have no right to use that IP address except as permitted by Domain.com in its sole discretion in connection with the Services during the Term. Domain.com shall retain ownership of all IP addresses assigned to you by Domain.com, and Domain.com reserves the right to change or remove any and all such IP addresses in its sole discretion.
a. Shared Hosting.
b. Virtual Private Servers (VPS) and Dedicated Servers Usage. Resource Usage. Dedicated and VPS usage is limited by the resources allocated to the specific plan that you have purchased.
Backup. Each User is solely responsible for backing-up all User Content, including any User Websites. Domain.com is not responsible for the loss of any User Content.
Subscriber Super-user Access. User acknowledges that User is solely responsible for any changes made with super-user access and that Domain.com may not be able to reverse any changes and/or recover data lost or damaged through the use of super-user privileges. Domain.com's level of support to those Users accessing super-user privileges will be limited as follows:
Some Domain.com hosting plans include free marketing credits offered by third party vendors which can be redeemed by customers located in the United States only. Additional terms and conditions apply:
By registering for the Services you agree that Domain.com may point your domain name or DNS to one of Domain.com's or Domain.com's affiliates web pages as a default landing page, and that they may place advertising on your web page (the "Parked Pages"). You shall have no right to any compensation and shall not be entitled to receive any funds related to the monetization of your Parked Pages. If you do not wish for Domain.com to display Parked Pages on your web page you can opt out of such practice. If you have a Unix account, you can opt out of Parked Pages through your Control Panel. If you have a Windows account, please contact support for instructions on opting out.
a. MOJO Marketplace automates the installation of certain open source applications. You are free to install open source applications independently of MOJO Marketplace by following the instructions provided by Domain.com or the organization that developed the open source application. Any such open source applications are licensed from the applicable open source application provider and not from Domain.com.
a. In addition to all terms and conditions described in this Agreement, the following shall also be applicable to a User participating in the Domain.com Wholesale, Wholesale Plus, or Private-Label Resellers' Programs (collectively, the "Reseller"):
a. Except as described otherwise in paragraph (b) below, Domain.com will provide technical support via chat for Domain.com Services ("Technical Support Services"). You will be required to provide as much information as possible to aid our investigation into any issues or problems. By utilizing Domain.com's Technical Support Services, you grant Domain.com permission to access your account, if necessary, to resolve your issue. You agree that Domain.com and its agents and employees are not liable for any damage resulting from the provision of customer support.
b. Ineligibility for Technical Support Services. Domain.com will not provide Technical Support Services if (a) you are in breach of this Agreement; (b) the need for Technical Support Services is due to (i) any modification or attempted modification of the Services by you or any third party outside of Domain.com's control; or (ii) your failure or refusal to implement changes recommended by Domain.com; or (c) you are abusive toward our staff in any manner.
c. VPS and Dedicated Servers. Domain.com will provide a default operating system installation on the dedicated server hardware that permits super-user server access to our support staff. User agrees and acknowledges that if User alters or removes this server access, Domain.com's ability to provide technical support to User may be severely limited.
If you install or use WordPress plugins operated by Automattic on your hosting account (including, for example, Jetpack), you also acknowledge and agree to (1) the WordPress.com Terms of Service located at (https://en.wordpress.com/tos/) which apply to your use of all Automattic products and services; and (2) the Automattic Privacy Policy located at (http://automattic.com/privacy/), including without limitation, Automattic's collection of data as described therein.
Domain.com uses Google’s YouTube API Services. By using YouTube’s API Services, you agree to YouTube’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You acknowledge and agree that any use of the Services, including any information or content obtained through the Services, is entirely at your own risk. You further acknowledge and agree that Domain.com exercises no control over, and accepts no responsibility for, the content of the information passing through Domain.com's host computers, network hubs and points of presence or the Internet.
a. Domain.com represents and warrants to you that the Services will be provided in compliance in all material respects with the applicable Services descriptions available on the Domain.com website. Your sole and exclusive remedy, and Domain.com's sole obligation, for breach of the foregoing warranty shall be for Domain.com, at its option, to re-perform the defective Services at no cost to you. The foregoing warranties shall not apply to performance issues or defects in the Services (x) caused by factors outside of Domain.com's reasonable control; (y) that resulted from any actions or inactions of User or any third parties, whether or not authorized by User; or (z) that resulted from your equipment or any third-party equipment not within the sole control of Domain.com.
b. THE SERVICES PROVIDED UNDER THIS AGREEMENT ARE PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE BASIS." EXCEPT AS EXPRESSLY PROVIDED IN THIS SECTION, DOMAIN.COM AND ITS AFFILIATES, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, SUPPLIERS AND LICENSORS (COLLECTIVELY, THE "DOMAIN.COM PARTIES") DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT, FOR THE SERVICES PROVIDED HEREUNDER. THE DOMAIN.COM PARTIES MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES (I) THAT THE SERVICES WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, ERROR FREE, FREE OF VIRUSES, MALWARE OR OTHER HARMFUL CODE, OR COMPLETELY SECURE; (II) AS TO THE RESULTS THAT MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE USE OF THE SERVICES; OR (III) AS TO THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY OR CONTENT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED THROUGH THE SERVICES. THE DOMAIN.COM PARTIES ARE NOT LIABLE, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY LIABILITY, FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY DATA TRANSFERRED EITHER TO OR FROM USERS OR STORED BY USERS ON OR THROUGH THE SERVICES. NO ADVICE OR INFORMATION GIVEN BY DOMAIN.COM OR DOMAIN.COM'S REPRESENTATIVES INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, SUPPORT REPRESENTATIVES, SHALL CREATE A WARRANTY. DOMAIN.COM DOES NOT GUARANTEE THAT USERS WILL BE ABLE TO USE THE SERVICES AT TIMES OR LOCATIONS OF THEIR CHOOSING. DOMAIN.COM DOES NOT WARRANT THAT THE SERVICES ARE COMPATIBLE WITH ANY THIRD PARTY SERVICE OR SOFTWARE, EVEN IF SUCH THIRD PARTY CLAIMS, REPRESENTS OR WARRANTS THAT SUCH SERVICE OR SOFTWARE IS COMPATIBLE WITH ANY SERVICE OR DOMAIN.COM IN PARTICULAR. THE TERMS OF THIS SECTION SHALL SURVIVE ANY TERMINATION OF THIS AGREEMENT.
a. DOMAIN.COM SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR NONPERFORMANCE OR DELAY IN PERFORMANCE CAUSED BY ANY REASON, WHETHER WITHIN OR OUTSIDE OF ITS CONTROL. IN NO EVENT WILL THE DOMAIN.COM PARTIES BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PERSON FOR ANY INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, EXEMPLARY, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, INCLUDING ANY THAT MAY RESULT FROM UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO OR MISUSE OF OUR SERVERS AND/OR ANY AND ALL CONTENT, PERSONAL INFORMATION, FINANCIAL INFORMATION, SENSITIVE INFORMATION OR OTHER INFORMATION OR DATA STORED THEREIN, OR INCLUDING FOR ANY LOST PROFITS OR LOST DATA ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF THE SERVICES, INCLUDING FROM INTERRUPTION OF SERVICES,, OR ANY USER CONTENT, USER WEBSITES OR OTHER MATERIALS ACCESSED OR DOWNLOADED THROUGH THE SERVICES, WHETHER OR NOT AUTHORIZED BY YOU, EVEN IF DOMAIN.COM IS AWARE OR HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
b. NOTWITHSTANDING ANYTHING TO THE CONTRARY CONTAINED HEREIN, DOMAIN.COM'S LIABILITY TO YOU OR ANY PARTY CLAIMING THROUGH YOU FOR ANY CAUSE WHATSOEVER, AND REGARDLESS OF THE FORM OF THE ACTION, IS LIMITED TO THE AMOUNT PAID, IF ANY, BY YOU TO DOMAIN.COM FOR THE SERVICES IN THE THREE (3) MONTHS PRIOR TO THE INITIAL ACTION GIVING RISE TO LIABILITY. THIS IS AN AGGREGATE LIMIT. THE EXISTENCE OF MORE THAN ONE CLAIM HEREUNDER WILL NOT INCREASE THIS LIMIT.
You agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Domain.com Parties from and against any and all claims, damages, losses, liabilities, suits, actions, demands, proceedings (whether legal or administrative), and expenses (including, but not limited to, reasonable attorney's fees) threatened, asserted, or filed by a third party against any of the Domain.com Parties arising out of or relating to (i) your use of the Services, (ii) any breach or violation by you of this Agreement; or (iii) any of your acts or omissions. The terms of this section shall survive any termination of this Agreement.
a. Governing Law; Jurisdiction. Any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to this Agreement, the formation of this Agreement or the breach of this Agreement, including any claim based upon or arising from an alleged tort, shall be governed by the substantive laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods does not apply to this Agreement. Any suit, action or proceeding concerning this Agreement must be brought in a state or federal court located in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. Each of the parties hereby irrevocably consents to the exclusive jurisdiction of such courts (and of the appropriate appellate courts therefrom) in any such suit, action or proceeding and irrevocably waives, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any objection which it may now or hereafter have to the laying of the venue of any such suit, action or proceeding in any such court or that any such suit, action or proceeding which is brought in any such court has been brought in an inconvenient forum. Both you and Domain.com hereby agree to waive all respective rights to a jury trial of any claim arising out of or relating to this Agreement.
b. Arbitration. For all Users who signed up for or purchased Services on or after July 1, 2017, the Arbitration Agreement shall apply. The Arbitration Agreement includes an agreement that all claims will be brought only in an individual capacity (and not as a class action or other representative proceeding). Please read it carefully. You may opt out of the Arbitration Agreement by following the opt out procedure described therein.
c. Governing Law and Jurisdiction for users in the European Union.
a. Independent Contractor Domain.com and User are independent contractors and nothing contained in this Agreement places Domain.com and User in the relationship of principal and agent, partners or joint venturers. Neither party has, expressly or by implication, or may represent itself as having, any authority to make contracts or enter into any agreements in the name of the other party, or to obligate or bind the other party in any manner whatsoever.
b. Headings. The headings herein are for convenience only and are not part of this Agreement.
c. Entire Agreement. This Agreement, including documents incorporated herein by reference, supersedes all prior discussions, negotiations and agreements between the parties with respect to the subject matter hereof, and this Agreement constitutes the sole and entire agreement between the parties with respect to the matters covered hereby.
d. Severability. If any provision or portion of any provision of this Agreement shall be held to be illegal, invalid or unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction, it is the intention of the parties that the remaining provisions or portions (unless otherwise specified) thereof shall constitute their agreement with respect to the subject matter hereof, and all such remaining provisions or portions (unless otherwise specified) thereof shall remain in full force and effect.
e. Waiver. No failure or delay by any party hereto to exercise any right or remedy hereunder shall operate as a waiver thereof, nor shall any single or partial exercise of any right or remedy by any party preclude any other or further exercise thereof or the exercise of any other right or remedy. No express waiver or assent by any party hereto to any breach of or default in any term or condition of this Agreement shall constitute a waiver of or an assent to any succeeding breach of or default in the same or any other term or condition hereof.
f. Assignment; Successors. You may not assign or transfer this Agreement or any of its rights or obligations hereunder, without the prior written consent of Domain.com. Any attempted assignment in violation of the foregoing provision shall be null and void and of no force or effect whatsoever. You acknowledge and agree that Domain.com may assign its rights and obligations under this Agreement, and may engage or utilize one of more vendors, agents, subcontractors, affiliates or subsidiaries in performing the Services, its duties or otherwise in exercising its rights under the Agreement, without your consent. This Agreement shall be binding upon and shall inure to the benefit of the parties hereto and their respective successors and permitted assigns.
g. Force Majeure. Neither party is liable for any default or delay in the performance of any of its obligations under this Agreement (other than failure to make payments when due) if such default or delay is caused, directly or indirectly, by forces beyond such party's reasonable control, including, without limitation, fire, flood, acts of God, labor disputes, accidents, acts of war or terrorism, interruptions of transportation or communications, supply shortages or the failure of any third party to perform any commitment relative to the production or delivery of any equipment or material required for such party to perform its obligations hereunder.
h. Third-Party Beneficiaries. Except as otherwise expressly provided in this Agreement, nothing in this Agreement is intended, nor shall anything herein be construed to confer any rights in any person other than the parties hereto and their respective successors and permitted assigns. Notwithstanding the foregoing, you acknowledge and agree that any supplier of a third-party product or service that is identified as a third-party beneficiary in the Service description, is an intended third-party beneficiary of the provisions set forth in this Agreement as they relate specifically to its products or services and shall have the right to enforce directly the terms and conditions of this Agreement with respect to its products or services against you as if it were a party to this Agreement.
i. Government Regulations. You may not export, re-export, transfer or make available, whether directly or indirectly, any regulated item or information to anyone outside the United States (or, if you are outside of the United States, to anyone outside of your national jurisdiction) in connection with this Agreement without first complying with all export control laws and regulations which may be imposed by the United States government and any country or organization of nations within whose jurisdiction you operate or do business.
Last Modified Date: September 11, 2024
