Data Request Policy

1. Privacy Notice. Please see Domain.com's Privacy Notice for further information on what information Domain.com collects, how it is used and when it may be disclosed. Subject to Domain.com's Privacy Notice, this Data Request Policy describes the types of data requests that Domain.com may receive and how Domain.com may respond to such requests.

2. Types of Requests. Domain.com may receive the following types of requests concerning its Subscribers:

a. Data Requests. A data request is a request for information or documents relating to Subscriber accounts in connection with official criminal investigations or other legal proceedings. Except in limited emergency situations (see below), Domain.com requires data requests to be made through formal U.S. legal process and procedures, and such requests will be handled in accordance with applicable law. Examples of acceptable data requests include:

i. Subpoenas

ii. Court Orders

iii. Search Warrants

iv. Legal process received from outside the United States may require a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with the United States

v. Other forms of legal process such as Civil Investigative Demands

b. Preservation Requests. A preservation request asks Domain.com to preserve Subscriber account records in connection with official criminal investigations or other official legal proceedings. Preservation requests must include the following information:

i. Identification of the account(s) at issue (as further described in Section 6 below);

ii. Identification of the investigating agency and/or specific pending official proceedings (requests must be signed on law enforcement letterhead);

iii. Assurances that the requesting agency or individual is taking steps to obtain appropriate legal process for access to the data that Domain.com is being asked to preserve; and

iv. A valid return email address and phone number.

3. Emergency Requests. An emergency request is only appropriate in cases involving imminent serious bodily harm or death. We respond to emergency requests when we believe in good faith that such harm may occur if we do not respond without delay.

4. Disclosure of Non-Public Domain Registrant Information. As the sponsoring registrar or reseller of certain domain names governed by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers ("ICANN"), Domain.com must permit third parties with a legitimate interest to access masked (non-public) registrant information subject to the data subject's rights under the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") or other similar privacy laws as applicable.

5. Notice to Domain.com Subscribers. Domain.com's policy is to notify its Subscribers of requests for their data unless Domain.com is prohibited from doing so by applicable law or court order.

6. Information to Include in a Request. The following information must be included in a request for Subscriber data:

a. First and last name of the Subscriber and email address associated with the account; and

b. Domain name, username and/or IP address associated with the account.

NOTE: A Request that only includes an IP address may be overly broad and insufficient for Domain.com to locate a Subscriber account. Please include additional identifiers such domain name or username whenever possible.

Domain.com may not be able to respond to a request without this information.

Additionally, Domain.com reserves the right to request a copy of the compliant and any supporting documentation that demonstrates how the information requested is related to any pending litigation, formal legal proceeding or investigation.

7. Sending a Request to Domain.com. All data requests should be sent to:

Domain.com, LLC

Legal Department

5335 Gate Pkw

Jacksonville, FL 32256

Phone: (602) 716-5396 (M-F 7am - 3:30pm MST)

Fax: (904) 659-8905

Online form: https://newfold.com/abuse

IMPORTANT NOTE: IN THE EVENT YOU SEND US A NOTICE OF ANY KIND VIA EMAIL AND DO NOT RECEIVE A RESPONSE FROM DOMAIN.COM, PLEASE SUBMIT A DUPLICATE COPY VIA MAIL. DUE TO THE VAGARIES OF THE INTERNET AND EMAIL COMMUNICATION IN PARTICULAR, INCLUDING THE OCCASIONAL UNINTENDED EFFECTS OF SPAM FILTERS, SENDING AN ALTERNATE FORM OF NOTICE WILL HELP ASSURE THAT YOUR NOTICE IS RECEIVED BY DOMAIN.COM AND ACTED ON IN A TIMELY MANNER.

8. Fees. Domain.com may seek reimbursement for costs in responding to requests as provided by law and may charge additional fees for costs in responding to unusual or burdensome requests.

9. Available Information. Subject to receiving a valid request, Domain.com may provide data as follows:

a. Non-Content. Domain.com will produce non-content information such as basic Subscriber information which may include the following:

i. Name

ii. Email address

iii. Date and time of account creation

iv. Billing information

v. IP Logs

b. Content. Domain.com will only produce Subscriber content (such as website files and email content) pursuant to a valid search warrant from an entity with proper jurisdiction.