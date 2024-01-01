SAVE 25% ON NEW DOMAIN NAMES WITH COUPON CODE DOMORE

Google Workspace

Use Gmail for your business email

  • Professional email that matches your domain
  • Online storage, calendars, video meetings and more
  • Seamless integration with your Domain.com account

As low as $6/mo per user
As low as $6.00/mo

Google Workspace Promotional Offer Terms

 

Price reflects rate of initial year (billed $36.00 for first 12 months), renews at regular rate ($6.00/mo billed $72.00 annually). This rate is only offered when purchasing a year subscription. Otherwise, standard monthly rate applies. Offer is valid for first seat, first year only.

Choose the right plan for your team's needs

Business Starter

Great for getting started with professional email, chat, and more.

Starting at $6/mo per user

Google Workspace productivity apps 
Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides + more

Drive cloud storage
30 GB storage per user

Chat

Meet video conferencing
Up to 100 participants

Business Standard

Ideal for more users, larger video calls, and expanded chat capabilities.

Starting at $12/mo per user

Starting at $/mo

Google Workspace productivity apps 
Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides + more

Drive cloud storage
2 TB storage per user
Shared drives for your team

Chat
Threaded rooms
Guest access

Meet video conferencing
Up to 150 participants
Meeting recordings
Polling and Q&A

Business Plus

Get the most out of Google Workspace with the ultimate in storage, chat, & video.

Starting at $18/mo per user

Starting at $/mo

Google Workspace productivity apps 
Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides + more

Drive cloud storage
5 TB storage per user
Shared drives for your team

Chat
Threaded rooms
Guest access

Meet video conferencing
Up to 250 participants
Meeting recordings
Polling and Q&A
Attendance tracking

* The introductory prices are for the first term of service when purchasing a year subscription only and automatically renew at the regular rate.

Get Google Workspace for more than just business email

Join more than 6 million users that use Gmail, Docs, Drive, and Calendar for their business. With Google Workspace through Domain.com, you get one package that works seamlessly from your computer, phone, or tablet.

  • User-friendly control panel

  • Full suite of productivity and communication tools

  • The power and usability of Google for your business

Communicate

Stay in touch with instant message, email, and video chat.

Gmail

Calendar

Chat

Meet

Collaborate

Work with your team from any location.

Docs

Sheets

Forms

Slides

Sites

Store

Create, edit, search, and update files from anywhere at anytime.

Drive

Cloud Search

Manage

Easily and securely control your data, devices, and users.

Admin

Mobile

Your domain meets the power of Gmail

Enjoy the benefits of Gmail for business email, with 30 GB of storage, shared calendars, multiple communication tools, and much more.

Gmail for business email
Access, edit & share your files anywhere

Google Drive lets you access all your files from any device and share them instantly with anyone, anywhere. No more sending attachments or merging different versions.

Easy setup and access with Domain.com

No need to worry about confusing set up, domain verification, or toggling between Domain.com and Gmail. Google Workspace is completely integrated with your control panel, allowing instant access so you can get down to business, fast.

  • Custom Gmail for your domain

  • Instant domain verification

  • Around-the-clock support

