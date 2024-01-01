* The introductory prices are for the first term of service when purchasing a year subscription only and automatically renew at the regular rate.
Join more than 6 million users that use Gmail, Docs, Drive, and Calendar for their business. With Google Workspace through Domain.com, you get one package that works seamlessly from your computer, phone, or tablet.
User-friendly control panel
Full suite of productivity and communication tools
The power and usability of Google for your business
Stay in touch with instant message, email, and video chat.
Work with your team from any location.
Create, edit, search, and update files from anywhere at anytime.
Easily and securely control your data, devices, and users.
Enjoy the benefits of Gmail for business email, with 30 GB of storage, shared calendars, multiple communication tools, and much more.
Google Drive lets you access all your files from any device and share them instantly with anyone, anywhere. No more sending attachments or merging different versions.
No need to worry about confusing set up, domain verification, or toggling between Domain.com and Gmail. Google Workspace is completely integrated with your control panel, allowing instant access so you can get down to business, fast.
Custom Gmail for your domain
Instant domain verification
Around-the-clock support