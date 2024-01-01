SAVE 25% ON NEW DOMAIN NAMES WITH COUPON CODE DOMORE

Basic

The perfect plan for a simple website and one domain name.

  • 1 Website

  • 10GB Web Storage

  • 15k Visitors

  • Unmetered Bandwidth

  • 25 FTP Accounts

  • Drag-and-drop builder

  • Free domain for the first year

    DOMFREE coupon is good for a single, 1 year .com, .org, .co, .info, .net, .biz, .us, .online, .site, .store, .website, .tech, or .space registration per order with the purchase of a hosting plan. Valid for the initial term only. Domain names will renew at the end of the term at the standard rate. Coupon not valid on pre-registration, premium domain names, domain transfers, or domain renewals.

Plus

Manage multiple websites and still have the scalability for growth.

Premium

A robust hosting plan for the web pro or heavy traffic websites.

Your domain is free when you host with us

Use DOMFREE at checkout for a free domain.

Choosing to host with Domain.com has its rewards. Select one of our flexible and reliable hosting plans, and we'll give you your domain free for the first year.

Show the world that you've got

hosting

A reliable & affordable solution to get online.

Built on top of a reliable platform and backed by 24/7 chat, Domain.com's Shared Hosting is designed for all user types. Whether you’re just starting your online presence or already managing a fleet of websites, Domain.com provides you with the tools and controls you need to build, manage, and secure a powerful presence.

Here's why you'll love hosting with Domain.com

 

Affordability

You don't have to sacrifice quality to get great hosting at a low cost.

Drag-and-drop Capability

Our easy-to-use drag-and-drop website builder is automatically included.

No Limits

Get unlimited storage and scalable bandwidth.

99% Uptime Guarantee

Reliability you can count on, so your site will be up and running when visitors need you.

Free Domain

Get your domain for free when you use the promo code DOMFREE*.

Safe & Secure

Encrypt data with an automatic SSL plan, and access even more security tools as you need them.

Need help building your site? Try these great options to get online fast.

Website Builder

Get your business online with ease with our intelligent building technology.

WordPress Hosting

Create with WordPress and enjoy the speed, security, and support they're famous for.

Frequently asked questions

Shared web hosting is the most affordable type of domain hosting available. It is affordable because you share a server with various companies who also want a low-cost web hosting plan. Each company that shares this server has its own specified amount of storage space that is defined by the hosting package. Depending on the size of the server, you could possibly have thousands of websites hosted on the same platform, with each user receiving an allotment of the total available bandwidth, memory, and power.

The four main benefits from shared hosting are:

  • Cost Effectiveness - The most obvious advantage is the low price. For smaller, newer sites, shared hosting is typically the most optimal since it is the least expensive and still provides an ample amount of bandwidth, power, and memory.
  • Efficiency - Shared hosting ensures that your company is being efficient with its resources. You pay for what you actually need, rather than sinking in more money for bandwidth or memory you be unlikely to require.
  • Convenience - Your shared web hosting with Domain.com is managed by skilled experts. They focus on maintaining server health, leaving you the time to focus on your business. This labor specialization also increases your efficiency.
  • Customization - Even though your server space is shared, your website is still 100% customizable to your specifications.

Shared Hosting

Shared hosting plans are the cheapest of the three options. It provides a smaller amount of memory, bandwidth, and power and is typically intended for smaller companies with low to moderate site traffic.

Dedicated Hosting

Dedicated hosting is the equivalent of owning your own home. It is entirely yours, and no one else can use it without your expressed permission. For dedicated hosting, the server is dedicated to powering a single domain giving you the most power, bandwidth, and memory.

For an in-depth comparison, see our helpful guide on shared vs dedicated hosting.

Dedicated hosting is not for everyone and generally provides more resources than the average business requires. Dedicated hosting is ideal for very large companies that regularly experience a high volume of internet traffic or sales, or require a large amount of disk space. Dedicated hosting grants you the greatest flexibility, customization, and security of the three types of hosting but is also the most expensive.

SSL certificates provide security to your website and are vital to protecting your sensitive and personal information. SSL certificates keep your online interactions and transactions private through encryption and gives your customers confidence. The benefits include:

  • Encrypts sensitive information - As info is passed from computer to computer on the way to the terminal server, these computers might have access to your important information. SSL certificate renders this information incomprehensible to everyone but the receiver and sender.
  • Authentication - Only verified companies that have undergone identity checks may be issued SSL certificates. This confirms that you are sending information to the right server.
  • Protects credit cards - To accept credit card information on a website, that site must obtain an SSL Certificate, which means that they have been audited and found to comply with PCI regulations.

Setting up web hosting with your domain purchase will make it easier to manage your hosting and domain all in one place. Domain.com has a friendly support team that is available around the clock, 24/7. Whatever your question, our team will be able to handle it. For further reading or additional web hosting help, please visit our knowledge base.

In short, think of web hosting as where your website's information and details are stored. A website builder is simply the tool used to change how a website looks. Imagine web hosting as a plot of land, and your website builder as the tools needed to build a house. Both are critical in building a solid website that can accommodate web traffic. A good website builder makes web site building easy, as it will guide you in page creation, navigation, and overall information architecture. In order to get you up and running, our website builder comes with web hosting included.

