Shared Hosting

Shared hosting plans are the cheapest of the three options. It provides a smaller amount of memory, bandwidth, and power and is typically intended for smaller companies with low to moderate site traffic.

Dedicated Hosting

Dedicated hosting is the equivalent of owning your own home. It is entirely yours, and no one else can use it without your expressed permission. For dedicated hosting, the server is dedicated to powering a single domain giving you the most power, bandwidth, and memory.

Dedicated hosting is not for everyone and generally provides more resources than the average business requires. Dedicated hosting is ideal for very large companies that regularly experience a high volume of internet traffic or sales, or require a large amount of disk space. Dedicated hosting grants you the greatest flexibility, customization, and security of the three types of hosting but is also the most expensive.