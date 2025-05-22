Get full-spectrum website security with SiteLock — including a FREE SSL*, daily malware scans, and a powerful firewall.
Use promo: SITELOCKWSSLR
*Get a Free SSL with a qualifying purchase of SiteLock Premium, SiteLock Defend, or SiteLock 911. Promotional pricing cannot be combined with other offers. All plans and products are renewed automatically to the card on file; cancel any time before renewal via your billing center, phone, or chat. Use promo code SITELOCKWSSLR at checkout if the discount isn’t applied. Offer valid through May 22, 2025, at 11:59 PM EST.
We've got the lock on site security
Daily scans to help stop hackers
SiteLock security scans your website, looking for anything that shouldn't be there (malware, harmful code, etc.).
Instant alert notifications
If SiteLock finds something that doesn't look right, you are alerted via email and your control panel.
Automatic malware removal
Rest easy knowing that any malware located in your account is removed automatically.
Make WordPress more secure
Help keep your WordPress website safe and secure, preventing hacks and any automated attacks.
A typical website can have thousands of potential vulnerabilities for malware injection. If search engines (like Google) detect malware on your website they may blacklist you, damaging your reputation as well as your search engine rank. Prevent potential revenue loss by increasing your website security.
Did you know that displaying the SiteLock seal can increase conversions by approximately 15 percent?1 It's a recognized symbol of protection and a 'green light' for eCommerce.
Compare plans to find what’s right for you
|
Essentials
Starting at $3.99/mo*
|
Prevent
Starting at $14.99/mo*
|
Prevent Plus
Starting at $24.99/mo*
|
External scan
|
check
|
check
|
check
|
Google blacklist monitoring
|
check
|
check
|
check
|
Number of websites scanned
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Number of web pages scanned
|
Unlimited
|
Unlimited
|
Unlimited
|
File-level scanning
|
check
|
check
|
check
|
SiteLock Seal
|
check
|
check
|
check
|
Automatic malware removal
|
check
|
check
|
check
|
Web Application Firewall
|
check
|
check
|
DDoS protection
|
check
|
check
|
Database scanning
|
check
|
check
|
Scan Frequency (File-Level & External Scan)
|
Daily
|
Daily
|
Continuous
|
Response time (hours)
|
12
|
6
|
4
|
PCI Compliance Scanning
|
check
|
Website CMS † Vulnerability Patching
|
check
Starting at $3.99/mo*
|
External scan
|
check
|
Google blacklist monitoring
|
check
|
Number of websites scanned
|
1
|
Number of web pages scanned
|
Unlimited
|
File-level scanning
|
check
|
SiteLock Seal
|
check
|
Automatic malware removal
|
check
|
Web Application Firewall
|
DDoS protection
|
Database scanning
|
Scan Frequency (File-Level & External Scan)
|
Daily
|
Response time (hours)
|
12
|
PCI Compliance Scanning
|
Website CMS † Vulnerability Patching
Starting at $14.99/mo*
|
External scan
|
check
|
Google blacklist monitoring
|
check
|
Number of websites scanned
|
1
|
Number of web pages scanned
|
Unlimited
|
File-level scanning
|
check
|
SiteLock Seal
|
check
|
Automatic malware removal
|
check
|
Web Application Firewall
|
check
|
DDoS protection
|
check
|
Database scanning
|
check
|
Scan Frequency (File-Level & External Scan)
|
Daily
|
Response time (hours)
|
6
|
PCI Compliance Scanning
|
Website CMS † Vulnerability Patching
Starting at $24.99/mo*
|
External scan
|
check
|
Google blacklist monitoring
|
check
|
Number of websites scanned
|
1
|
Number of web pages scanned
|
Unlimited
|
File-level scanning
|
check
|
SiteLock Seal
|
check
|
Automatic malware removal
|
check
|
Web Application Firewall
|
check
|
DDoS protection
|
check
|
Database scanning
|
check
|
Scan Frequency (File-Level & External Scan)
|
Continuous
|
Response time (hours)
|
4
|
PCI Compliance Scanning
|
check
|
Website CMS † Vulnerability Patching
|
check
Which domain would you like to select?
* The introductory prices are for the first term of service only and automatically renew at regular rate.
1 According to a SiteLock and Domain.com user study, 2014.
† CMS supported: WordPress, WooCommerce, Joomla!, Magento, PrestaShop, and Drupal