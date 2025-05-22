SAVE 25% ON NEW DOMAIN NAMES WITH COUPON CODE DOMORE

Essentials

Minimum recommended protection

Starting at $/mo*

Buy Now

  • Daily malware scan

  • Blacklist monitoring

  • Block automated bot attacks

  • Automatic malware removal

Prevent

Full protection against malware

Starting at $/mo*

Buy Now

  • + Essentials plan features

  • Web Application Firewall

  • DDoS Protection

  • Database scanning

  • 6 hour response time

NEW!

Prevent Plus

Continuous scanning & fastest response time

Starting at $/mo*

Buy Now

  • + Prevent plan features

  • Continuous malware scan

  • 4 hour response time

  • PCI compliance scanning

  • Website CMS† Vulnerability Patching

We've got the lock on site security

Daily scans to help stop hackers

SiteLock security scans your website, looking for anything that shouldn't be there (malware, harmful code, etc.).

Instant alert notifications

If SiteLock finds something that doesn't look right, you are alerted via email and your control panel.

Automatic malware removal

Rest easy knowing that any malware located in your account is removed automatically.

Make WordPress more secure

Help keep your WordPress website safe and secure, preventing hacks and any automated attacks.

What else is supported with SiteLock security? Compare all features

Why take chances? Don't be blacklisted!

A typical website can have thousands of potential vulnerabilities for malware injection. If search engines (like Google) detect malware on your website they may blacklist you, damaging your reputation as well as your search engine rank. Prevent potential revenue loss by increasing your website security.

Show you're SiteLock secure

Did you know that displaying the SiteLock seal can increase conversions by approximately 15 percent?1 It's a recognized symbol of protection and a 'green light' for eCommerce.

Compare plans to find what’s right for you

Essentials

Starting at $3.99/mo*

Buy now

Prevent

Starting at $14.99/mo*

Buy now

Prevent Plus

Starting at $24.99/mo*

Buy now

External scan

check

check

check

Google blacklist monitoring

check

check

check

Number of websites scanned

1

1

1

Number of web pages scanned

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

File-level scanning

check

check

check

SiteLock Seal

check

check

check

Automatic malware removal

check

check

check

Web Application Firewall

check

check

DDoS protection

check

check

Database scanning

check

check

Scan Frequency (File-Level & External Scan)

Daily

Daily

Continuous

Response time (hours)

12

6

4

PCI Compliance Scanning

check

Website CMS † Vulnerability Patching

check

* The introductory prices are for the first term of service only and automatically renew at regular rate.

1 According to a SiteLock and Domain.com user study, 2014.

† CMS supported: WordPress, WooCommerce, Joomla!, Magento, PrestaShop, and Drupal