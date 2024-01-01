SAVE 25% ON NEW DOMAIN NAMES WITH COUPON CODE DOMORE

A domain without a website is a missed opportunity

A domain without a website is a missed opportunity

Seize the day and create the perfect site—it’s easier than you think. Just answer a few simple questions, and our powerful AI does the rest. You’ll get access to pre-built templates and themes for virtually any industry, plus intuitive AI design tools and AI copywriting tools. Our easy-to-use builder gives you the power to customize your site however you’d like—and then publish when you’re ready to share it with the world.

Beautiful design templates for everyone

It's never been easier to start building.

yoga website for mobile
hat shop website for desktop
hat shop website for mobile
dance website for desktop
dance website for mobile
frontend developer website for mobile
new york city street fair website for desktop
new york city street fair website for mobile
physiotherapy website for desktop
physiotherapy website for mobile
dream car website on mobile
cocktail bar website for desktop
cocktail bar website for mobile
photography website for desktop
photography website for mobile
Choose the plan that's right for you

Every package comes complete with marketing and website management tools. Pick your package, connect your domain, and get started! Just answer a few simple questions, and the AI does the rest.

Website

Perfect for beginners and simple websites

Starting at $/mo*

  • Website Builder with AI technology

  • Fully customizable templates

  • AI writer and access to 1,000s of stock images

  • Integrated blog platform

  • Logo builder tool

  • Connect to social media profiles

Website + Marketing

Includes marketing tools to promote and grow your brand online

Starting at $/mo*

  • Website Builder with AI technology

  • Fully customizable templates

  • AI writer and access to 1,000s of stock images

  • Integrated blog platform

  • Logo builder tool

  • Connect to social media profiles

  • Social media marketing

  • Appointment scheduling

  • Email marketing

Ecommerce

Fully integrated ecommerce solutions to sell online

Starting at $/mo*

  • Website Builder with AI technology

  • Fully customizable templates

  • AI writer and access to 1,000s of stock images

  • Integrated blog platform

  • Logo builder tool

  • Connect to social media profiles

  • Social media marketing

  • Appointment scheduling

  • Email marketing

  • Sell on Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon

  • Secure online payments

  • Order management and shipping capabilities

Grow online with these included AI tools

Our powerful AI helps take the guesswork out of building your online presence.

AI Builder

Answer a few questions to create the perfect custom website with the power of AI

Create the perfect custom website easily with the power of AI

AI Writer

Spin up unique website content, blog content, social content, and more

AI Logo Maker

Instantly generate an eye-catching customized logo for your website

AI Domain Generator

Use AI to spin up explore unique and creative domain name options

skateboard website seeing a sell increase

The foundation for success

Domain.com's website builder has all the built-in features you need to create a beautiful, functional, findable website.

    Your builder makes it easy to create a mobile responsive website

    Keep track of your metrics with built-in analytics tools

    Fast and secure website hosting is included with your plan

    Get peace of mind with 24/7 chat support

    Connect with your audience using your built-in blog

Let our experts design your website for you

Looking for something a little more hands-off? Our expert designers can create a fully customized website for you in as little as 10 days. With an extensive suite of tools and features, we have everything you need to grow your website—including marketing and eCommerce tools.

image of professional looking photography website

Frequently Asked Questions

A website establishes your business’s online credibility and serves as the face of your brand. It also gives you more freedom and flexibility to stand out from your competition, and provides a direct line for your customers to find and contact you.

A website builder is a tool that allows you to create a website without any coding skills. It typically uses drag-and-drop interfaces and pre-designed templates to simplify the website creation process. Web.com is proud to offer an easy website builder with various features such as domain registration, hosting, eCommerce functionality, and SEO tools, making it easy for individuals and small businesses to create a professional-looking website.

Yes. Simply assign your domain in the Account Manager tool. Then, contact your current domain name provider with the required information to point your domain to your new Web.com platform. If you want everything in one place, you can transfer your domain to Web.com and manage your services in the Account Manager.

You can only publish one website, but you can create multiple versions of the same platform. Test things like different layouts, images, and forms, then apply your favorite to your main website. 
If you own multiple businesses, you can purchase additional packages to create professional websites for each business.

The AI Writer operates by leveraging advanced AI technology to guide you through the content creation process. You can start with a simple idea, and the AI will provide prompts and guidance on what topics to cover and precisely what to write. The user-friendly interface offers ease of use and assists you in creating engaging content. The AI Writer also allows for customization by providing options to choose from multiple tones, keywords, and even emojis. This ensures that the generated content aligns with your desired style and messaging.

There are several benefits to using AI to write content for your website. Firstly, it saves you time and effort by automating the content creation process, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your business. The AI Writer ensures that your copy is always unique and tailored to your specific needs, including the ability to incorporate your business name, location, and keywords. By providing prompts and guidance, it helps you create content that converts, engaging your website visitors and driving conversions. With support for multiple languages, you can reach a broader audience and expand your online presence.

Web.com's AI Writer gives you a lot of freedom to customize and control the content for your website. You can make it match your branding and tone by adding your business name, location, and keywords. This not only keeps things consistent but also boosts your SEO. The AI writer even lets you choose different tones, and emojis to tailor the content exactly how you want it. With this level of customization, you can create content that truly represents your brand and connects with your audience. Creating content for your online store has never been easier. 