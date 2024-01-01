Getting your domain online has never been simpler! With professional website design by our in-house experts, you can establish your online presence in no time, allowing you to focus on what you do best—growing your business.1-800-339-4929 Lean More
Seize the day and create the perfect site—it’s easier than you think. Just answer a few simple questions, and our powerful AI does the rest. You’ll get access to pre-built templates and themes for virtually any industry, plus intuitive AI design tools and AI copywriting tools. Our easy-to-use builder gives you the power to customize your site however you’d like—and then publish when you’re ready to share it with the world.
Every package comes complete with marketing and website management tools. Pick your package, connect your domain, and get started! Just answer a few simple questions, and the AI does the rest.
Website
Perfect for beginners and simple websites
Starting at $/mo*
Website Builder with AI technology
Fully customizable templates
AI writer and access to 1,000s of stock images
Integrated blog platform
Logo builder tool
Connect to social media profiles
Offer is a $99.00 value. Offer valid for 14 days from the date purchased. Additional fees may apply if additional services are requested. For more information, see the Services Agreement.
Offer valid only for the first month of an SSL certificate when purchasing a website plan. Current renewal price for the first term is $2.75 per month for Essential SSL Certificates.
Additional fees may apply if additional services are requested. For more information, see the Services Agreement.
Search for a domain.
RECOMMENDED
Website + Marketing
Includes marketing tools to promote and grow your brand online
Starting at $/mo*
Website Builder with AI technology
Fully customizable templates
AI writer and access to 1,000s of stock images
Integrated blog platform
Logo builder tool
Connect to social media profiles
Social media marketing
Appointment scheduling
Email marketing
Search for a domain.
Ecommerce
Fully integrated ecommerce solutions to sell online
Starting at $/mo*
Website Builder with AI technology
Fully customizable templates
AI writer and access to 1,000s of stock images
Integrated blog platform
Logo builder tool
Connect to social media profiles
Social media marketing
Appointment scheduling
Email marketing
Sell on Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon
Secure online payments
Order management and shipping capabilities
Search for a domain.
*Offer includes a discounted rate for the first billing cycle, see Offer Details.
*For all Website Plans, prices displayed are billed for the first term upfront at the time of purchase, and will automatically renew at the then current rate to the payment method on file, based on the original term selected. All plans and services above will automatically renew to the card on file. You can cancel any time prior to the renewal date located in your account manager. Offer cannot be combined with any other domain name offer, service upgrade, or free trial. To cancel, chat with an agent. For further details, see the Service Agreement.
Our powerful AI helps take the guesswork out of building your online presence.
Domain.com's website builder has all the built-in features you need to create a beautiful, functional, findable website.
Your builder makes it easy to create a mobile responsive website
Keep track of your metrics with built-in analytics tools
Fast and secure website hosting is included with your plan
Get peace of mind with 24/7 chat support
Connect with your audience using your built-in blog
Looking for something a little more hands-off? Our expert designers can create a fully customized website for you in as little as 10 days. With an extensive suite of tools and features, we have everything you need to grow your website—including marketing and eCommerce tools.
A website establishes your business’s online credibility and serves as the face of your brand. It also gives you more freedom and flexibility to stand out from your competition, and provides a direct line for your customers to find and contact you.
A website builder is a tool that allows you to create a website without any coding skills. It typically uses drag-and-drop interfaces and pre-designed templates to simplify the website creation process. Web.com is proud to offer an easy website builder with various features such as domain registration, hosting, eCommerce functionality, and SEO tools, making it easy for individuals and small businesses to create a professional-looking website.
Yes. Simply assign your domain in the Account Manager tool. Then, contact your current domain name provider with the required information to point your domain to your new Web.com platform. If you want everything in one place, you can transfer your domain to Web.com and manage your services in the Account Manager.
You can only publish one website, but you can create multiple versions of the same platform. Test things like different layouts, images, and forms, then apply your favorite to your main website.
If you own multiple businesses, you can purchase additional packages to create professional websites for each business.
The AI Writer operates by leveraging advanced AI technology to guide you through the content creation process. You can start with a simple idea, and the AI will provide prompts and guidance on what topics to cover and precisely what to write. The user-friendly interface offers ease of use and assists you in creating engaging content. The AI Writer also allows for customization by providing options to choose from multiple tones, keywords, and even emojis. This ensures that the generated content aligns with your desired style and messaging.
There are several benefits to using AI to write content for your website. Firstly, it saves you time and effort by automating the content creation process, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your business. The AI Writer ensures that your copy is always unique and tailored to your specific needs, including the ability to incorporate your business name, location, and keywords. By providing prompts and guidance, it helps you create content that converts, engaging your website visitors and driving conversions. With support for multiple languages, you can reach a broader audience and expand your online presence.
Web.com's AI Writer gives you a lot of freedom to customize and control the content for your website. You can make it match your branding and tone by adding your business name, location, and keywords. This not only keeps things consistent but also boosts your SEO. The AI writer even lets you choose different tones, and emojis to tailor the content exactly how you want it. With this level of customization, you can create content that truly represents your brand and connects with your audience. Creating content for your online store has never been easier.